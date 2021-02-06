Motorcycle officer injured on Florida's Turnpike

A Port St. Lucie police motorcycle officer was injured in a traffic accident on Florida's Turnpike on Saturday.
At approximately 10 a.m. the officer was traveling southbound on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County, on their way to the memorial service for FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
A tractor trailer tire blew out, causing a piece of the tire to go underneath another tractor trailer.
That piece of tire was propelled into Motor Officer Joseph Byrne, knocking him off his motorcycle.
He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
According to Port St. Lucie police, is alert, conscious, and is said to be in good spirits.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident.
Scripps Only Content 2021