'Rambo' poses for photo with Palm Beach County deputies
February 6, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 5:25 PM

A couple of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies had a chance encounter with an action hero Friday.

The Palm Beach County courthouse deputies decided to grab a quick bite to eat across the Intracoastal Waterway when they happened upon a familiar face.

It was none other than Sylvester Stallone.

The "Rambo" and "Rocky" star, who recently purchased a sprawling Palm Beach estate, also happened to be dining on the island.

Stallone was a good sport, true to his movie persona, and agreed to pose for a photograph with the star-struck deputies outside TooJay's.

The sheriff's office was quick to share the photo on social media, along with some comical references to Stallone's many movies.

We had a Rocky morning after arresting a Demolition Man who drew First Blood on a Cobra. He argued but we said to save...

Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 5, 2021

