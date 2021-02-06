'Rambo' poses for photo with Palm Beach County deputies

A couple of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies had a chance encounter with an action hero Friday.
The Palm Beach County courthouse deputies decided to grab a quick bite to eat across the Intracoastal Waterway when they happened upon a familiar face.
It was none other than Sylvester Stallone.
The "Rambo" and "Rocky" star, who recently purchased a sprawling Palm Beach estate, also happened to be dining on the island.
Stallone was a good sport, true to his movie persona, and agreed to pose for a photograph with the star-struck deputies outside TooJay's.
The sheriff's office was quick to share the photo on social media, along with some comical references to Stallone's many movies.
