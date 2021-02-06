Seniors signing up using new vaccine registration system

A new vaccine registration system in Indian River County is making it easier for seniors to sign up.
People will no longer have to wake up during the early morning hours to try and get an appointment.
Florida residents who are 65 years and older or are frontline healthcare workers can now register for the waitlist.
"I thought the new system was great," said Kathy Katrovitz, an Indian River County resident who signed up.
They can register to be put on a waitlist to get the vaccine.
"At least I didn't have to sit there forever and ever," Katrovitz said.
Before Friday, residents had to rush to sign up after alerts of doses were sent out by county officials.
"All I have to do now is wait," Katrovitz said.
To date, there have been 9,933 positive cases and 235 deaths in the county. So far, more than 20,000 Indian County residents have been vaccinated.
"If I can't do it because of scheduling problems, I can refuse it, and I'll still stay in the system," Katrovitz said.
Another resident said he is hoping to raise awareness with bracelets that say "COVID-19 Vaccinated."
Kevin Daly said he's producing the bands for those who receive the shot.
"[I'm] just trying to get the word out. People haven't been vaccinated. They'll see it, and maybe they'll say, 'Hey did you have any side effects? Did you get sick?'" Daly said.
He's hoping it will help save lives.
"Maybe someone who wasn't going to get vaccinated at that point will decide at that point this is an OK thing for me," Daly said.
Residents who need technical assistance with online registration or do not have Internet access can also register by calling (772) 226-4000, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information concerning Florida residency or what to bring on appointment day, visit the FAQ page.
