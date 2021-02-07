Beach renourishment project leaves shell pile in Jupiter

North and south of the Juno Beach pier, crews are working on a multi-million dollar beach renourishment project.
The project is leaving behind large piles of shells.
"This is actually the trash. This is the byproduct from our beach renourishment project that we're doing right up the road," said Palm Beach County Environmental Resource Management Public Outreach Supervisor Benji Studt.
The public shell pile will likely stay at Carlin Park in Jupiter through early March, depending on how many shells are removed during the project.
