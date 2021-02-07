Death increase of 97 first time since Jan. 3 under triple digits; cases rise by 6,624 vs. 7,486 day before

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 97, the first time in double digits since Jan. 5, with one fatality in Palm Beach County and none on the Treasure Coast, as cases rose by 6,624, one day after 7,486 and the lowest in six days, the Florida Health Department announced Sunday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Saturday were 118,414, one day after 140,708 and a record 262,796 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.82 percent one day after 6.24, seven days after 5.60, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.62 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.37 percent, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, one day after 6.83 with a two-week high of 12.50 Jan. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 9.85 one day after 8.68, two days after 7.09, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28 and after 18.34 Jan. 28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 338 days, the death toll has reached 27,696 for an average of 82 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 28,161, which increased by 6 to 465.
Florida is 25th in deaths per million.
Florida was among 6 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Saturday. The United States set a single-day record for most deaths Thursday, 5,078, surpassing the mark of 4,466 Jan. 12, but 1,507 of those deaths were added in Indiana as an audit of all deaths in the state since the pandemic.
On Wednesday, residents' deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Saturday, deaths rose by 106, which was the lowest fewest since 98 on Jan. 5. On Jan. 3 they rose by 97 and the last time they were lower was 77 on Dec. 27.
Thursday's increase of 228 was the most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 1 to 2,250 after none the previous day and five days after a record 32. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 32 to 45,011 and Broward is third at 2,169 with 7 more.
Remaining unchanged were St. Lucie at 508, Martin at 258, Indian River at 234 and Okeechobee at 68 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,353 (3 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,335 (4 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,008 (no increase), No. 7 Orange 1,002 (1 increase), No. 8 Duval 982 (28 increase), No. 9 Lee 829 (no change).
With a net increase of 40 deaths in South Florida of the 142 state total, which is 41.2 percent, there are 10,508, which is 37.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,217, an average of 174 and 4.6 percent, compared with 1,186 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 84 over seven days for 3.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.2 percent with the world at 4.0 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,777,983, including 111,024 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases on Jan. 31 from more than 1.6 million. It was 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 6,690, which is different than the 6,624increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's cases rose by 5,730, the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16. Tuesday's gain was 10,533.
Last Sunday, the rise was 7,788.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 22.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,517. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 385 one day after 531 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 832, St. Lucie 78 Martin 25, Indian River 53 and Okeechobee 10. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 383,601 and Broward is second at 178,948, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 56,606 for an average of 8,087 at 3.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 71,928 for an average of 10,275. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 343 days ago, is 5,184 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 11th at 42.0 with South Carolina No. 1 at 67.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 175 on Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 145 compared with 297 one day ago. The state reported Sunday there are currently 5,382 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 3. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 19,759,916 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.92 percent (day ago 6.13, two-week high 15.04 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.66 se en days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 7.18 percent (day ago 6.56, two-week low 5.63 seven days ago, two-week high 13.54 Jan. 28.
St. Lucie: 9.34 percent (day ago 7.43, two-week high 16.87 six days ago, two-week low 7.18 seven days ago). Martin 4.7 percent (day ago 4.06, two-week low of 3.13 two days ago, two-week high 10.28 Jan. 26. Indian River 8.11percent (day ago 6.23, two-week high 15.11 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.58 seven days ago. Okeechobee 10.31 percent on 87 negative tests (day ago 6.02 on 234 negative tests, two-week low 5.86 on 273 negative tests Jan. 27, two-week high 24.39 on 31 negative tests Jan. 26).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1 (0.1).
Deaths per million: Florida 1,285, U.S. 1,433, world 298.3. New York, which represents 9.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,312c per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 147 (1 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,812 (26 increase)
Infant to 4: 33,681 cases (144 increase), 479 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 103,309 cases (574 increase), 461 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,247,506 of the 1,745,744 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,646 (14 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,477,478 cases. Fatalities 4,611 (21 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 26,708 (115 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,375 (90 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 15,957 (69 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,510 (44 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,280 (34 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,245 (52 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,766 (28 increase), Stuart 4,594 (16 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 846 (no increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 74,412 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 72,294. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,750 (32 increase). Martin 659 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,313 (3 increase), Indian River 615 (2 increase), Okeechobee 352 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,771, are residents and staff of long-term care (19 increase). Palm Beach County is second at 944 (no change). Miami-Dade leads with 957.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 462,169 Saturday (2,614 increase, record 5,085 Thursday but 1,507 of those deaths were reported by Indiana in an audit of all deaths since the pandemic. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 22,639 (5.2 percent). Seven days ago: 2,732.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 44,644 (198 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 63,647 (U.S.-high 623 increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 38,476 (348 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 22,396 (157 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 78 increase, No. 7 Illinois 60, No. 8 Michigan 97, No. 9 Georgia passed Massachusetts with state-record 178, No. 10 Massachusetts 59.
Also with at least 50: No. 15 North Carolina 85, No. 13 Ohio 81, No. 12 Indiana 67, No. 17 Alabama 63, No. 14 Tennessee 58, No. 19 South Carolina 52, No. 23 Oklahoma 51. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,212.
Cases
Total 26,916,192 Saturday, increase 104,015, lowest since 96,729 on Christmas, record 300,282, seven days ago 142,091. Sixteen states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,320,862 (12,394 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,476,783 (U.S.-high 13,897, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,460,747 (11,252 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,144,282 (3,062 increase, record 15,415).
Others at least 3,000: No. 17 Virginia 4,709, No. 9 North Carolina 4,172, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,930, No. 12 New Jersey 3,783, No. 10 Arizona 3,471, No. 7 Ohio 3,549, No. 16 Massachusetts 3,378, No. 6 Georgia 3,221, No. 11 Tennessee 3,182.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,318,928 (11,049 increase Saturday, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 24.7 percent of increased and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 88,612 (4.0 percent). Seven days ago: 13109.
Cases: 106,328,579 (422,014 increase, record 845,559 Jan. 8, seven days ago 531,614).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 231,069 (942 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,497,795 (48,707 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 165,786 (1,496 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,926,080 (13,209 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 154,918 (95 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,814,304 (11,713 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,562 new deaths, 130,806 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 112,092 (828 increase, record 1,725). Cases 18,262 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 91,003 (385 increase, record 993). Cases 13,442 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 78,794 (191 increase, record 1,437). Cases: 20,586 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 76,229 (497 increase, record 635). Cases: 3,951,233 (16,627 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 61,998 (337 increase, record 1,244. Cases: 8,628 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 61,386 (584 increase Friday, record 996). Cases: 28,565 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: 38,994 (283 increase, record 674). Cases 5,965 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 46,180 deaths (278 increase, record 839. Cases: 3,184 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 20,702 (93 increase, record 257). Cases: 3,301 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: Deaths 6,389 (94 increase, record 120 Wednesday. Cases: 2,279 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 11 Saturday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,471 (7 increase, record 40). Cases: 372 increase, record 1,241.
