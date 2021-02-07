Duffy's experiences increased to-go orders for Super Bowl LV

Inside the Palm Beach Gardens Duffy's on US-1, an entire table is dedicated to handle high demand to-go orders.
Steven McEachin, General Manager, says his sports bar received many more to-go orders for this year's Super Bowl compared to last.
However, he said there are many football fans who still enjoy eating and watching the game at the restaurant and that his staff is taking precautions to keep customers safe.
Inside, tables are strategically marked to help comply with social distancing guidelines.
"We have been affected by this," said McEachin. "Things aren't normal like they were last year but you know, we're here. We're surviving. We're actually doing very, very well to be honest and we're happy."
McEachin said he started receiving calls for reservations last week.
