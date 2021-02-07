Gospel and Jazz event held at Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens

Over the next three Sundays, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens is presenting their second annual "Gospel and Jazz in the Gardens".
Visitors will have the opportunity to listen to musical reenactments from Louis Armstrong to musical performances by Avery Sommers and Ritah Wilburn.
“Louis Armstrong is a staple of who I am really. And me personally, it could be a wonderful world if we did it right and that’s my message. That’s why my bands named the Wonderful World Band and Black History Month is history for everybody,” said Troy Anderson, who pays tribute to Armstrong.
For details on the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, visit https://ansg.org/.
