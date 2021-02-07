Memorial service held for 1 of 2 FBI agents killed in shooting

A memorial service was held Saturday for FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Family, friends and fellow agents gathered at the NFL stadium to say goodbye to Schwartzenberger, who is survived by her husband and two children.
Schwartzenberger was one of two FBI agents killed while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home Tuesday morning.
The agents were shot while serving a search warrant as part of a criminal investigation into violent crimes against children.
A funeral procession was held as the hearse carrying Schwartzenberger's casket made its way from Broward County to the stadium.
Schwartzenberger's American flag-draped casket was then wheeled onto the field, escorted by eight pallbearers, as members of the Police Pipe & Drum Corps of Florida played bagpipes in the background.
The Rev. James Quinn, chaplain for the FBI's Miami field office, spoke about the senselessness of Tuesday's tragedy.
"They both got up early last Tuesday morning and went to work," he said. "But as every law enforcement person knows, there is darkness out there that always wants to take away the light."
FBI Director Christopher Wray also spoke at the memorial.
"There are no good words to make sense of a loss like this, no good words for a day like Tuesday or like today," Wray said.
Three other agents were also wounded in the shooting.
The suspect killed himself before he could be arrested.
A memorial service for FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
