Precautionary boil water advisory lifted in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach

The precautionary boil water advisory for the City of West Palm Beach, Town of Palm Beach and Town of South Palm Beach has been rescinded.
Customers in those areas should run their water 5-10 minutes before resuming normal use.
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said the precautionary boil water advisory was due to a water main break late Thursday night near Tamarind Avenue and Fifth Street.
Close to 100 water customers in the City of West Palm Beach remain under the precautionary boil water advisory.
AFFECTED CUSTOMERS: Customer addresses which remain under a Precautionary Boil Water Advisory are:
• N. Tamarind Avenue: 304, 306, 518, 610, 614 apt. 1&2, 620, 709, 717, 819, 820, 822, 821, 901, 1001, 1005 apt. 3&4, 1007 apt. 1&2, 1011, 1008, 1014,1020, 1022, 1026, 1029, 1029 1/2, 1114, 1225, 1300, 1311,
• 6th Street-- 922 6th Street
• 8th Street—1003 8th Street
• 9th Street-- 900, 905 apt. A&B, 909 apt. 1-4, 912 apt. 1-4, 911, 918, 944
• 10th Street-- 1031, 1006 apt. 1-4, 1010, 1021, 1023, 1017 apt. A, B, C, 1015, 1009, 1101, 920, 925
• 11th Street--1014, 1026, 1023, 1029, 1015, 1012, 1010
• Douglass Ave.-- 1001 apt. 1,2,3,
• Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. -- 1025 apt. 1-4, 1023, 1017, 1026, 1012 apt. 1-3, 1016 apt. 1&2, 1008, 1002 apt 1-4, 921, 913 apt. 1-3, 911, 909, 907, 1001
Customers at those addresses are urged not to use tap water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, making ice, or washing dishes until they receove a "rescission" notice. The water is safe for bathing, showering and washing clothes.
