State's deaths rise by 142 one day after 210, cases increase 7,486 vs. 11,543

Florida's coronavirus deaths rose by 142, compared with 210 the day before and the total tolling including nonresidents passed 28,000, as cases increased by 7,486, after 1,543 one day ago, the Florida Health Department announced Saturday afternoon.
Tests reported from labs Friday were 141,056, one day after 223,336 and a record 262,800 seven days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.25 percent one day after 5.81, six days after 5.59, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.61 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.83 percent, one day after 5.96, six days after 5.49, the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.50 seven days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 8.66 one day after 7.09, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28 and after 18.34 Jan. 28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 337 days, the death toll has reached 27,599 for an average of 82 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 28,058, which increased by 3 to 459.
Florida is 25th in deaths per million.
Florida was among 6 states posting triple-digit deaths increases Saturday. The United States set a single-day record for most deaths Thursday, 5,078, surpassing the mark of 4,466 Jan. 12, but 1,507 of those deaths were added in Indiana as an audit of all deaths in the state since the pandemic.
On Wednesday, resident's deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Thursday's increase of 228 was the most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Last Saturday, deaths rose by 106, which were the fewest since 98 on Jan. 5, the last time they were under triple digits.
Palm Beach County remained at 2,249, which one day after rising by 11 and four days after a record 32. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 15 to 4,979 and Broward is third at 2,162 with 12 more.
St. Lucie rose by 7 to 508, Martin by 2 to 258, Indian River by 6 to 234 and Okeechobee was still 68 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,350 (`2 decrease in data revision), No. 5 Pinellas 1,331 (1 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,008 (no increase), No. 7 Orange 1,001 (no increase), No. 8 Duval 954 (5 increase), No. 9 Lee 829 (1 increase).
With a net increase of 42 deaths in South Florida of the 142 state total, which is 29.6 percent, there are 10,468, which is 37.9 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,279, an average of 183 and 4.9 percent, compared with 1,197 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 83 over seven days for 3.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.2 percent with the world at 4.1 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,771,359, including 110,639 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases seven days ago from more than 1.6 million. It was 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 7,406, which is different than the 7,486 increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's cases rose by 5,730, the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16. Tuesday's gain was 10,533.
Last Saturday, the rise was 15,019, which was the most in the past week.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 19.6 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,470. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 531 one day after 889 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 797, St. Lucie 91, Martin 29, Indian River 43 and Okeechobee 16. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 382,186 and Broward is second at 178,116, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 57,770 for an average of 8,253 at 3.4 percent. The previous week the increase was 73,675for an average of 10,525. The average since the first case, which was 342 days ago, is 5,179 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.2 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 29th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 11th at 42.0 with South Carolina No. 1 at 67.5, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 174 on Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 297 compared with 339 one day ago. The state reported Saturday there are currently 5,379 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 48. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 19,651,882 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 6.12 percent (day ago 7.41, two-week high 15.04 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.65 six days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 6.59 percent (day ago5.93, two-week low 5.62 six days ago, two-week high 13.52 Jan. 28.
St. Lucie: 7.5 percent (day ago 7.88, two-week high 16.87 five days ago, two-week low 7.17 six days ago). Martin 4.06 percent (day ago two-week low of 3.21,two-week high 10.28 Jan. 26. Indian River 6.37 percent (day ago 6.06, two-week high 15.11 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.58 six days ago. Okeechobee 6.0 percent on 235 negative tests (day ago 6.63 on 169 negative tests, two-week low 5.86 on 273 negative tests Jan. 27, two-week high 24.39 on 31 negative tests Jan. 26).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,285, U.S. 1,430, world 297.4. New York, which represents 9.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,304 per million. Six months ago New York was 21.8 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 147 (1 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,786 (54 increase)
Infant to 4: 33,537 cases (184 increase), 478 hospitalized at one time (1 decrease in data revision). Ages 5-14: 102,735 cases (645 increase), 458 hospitalized at one time (3 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,242,844 of the 1,739,276 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,632 (8 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,471,961 cases. Fatalities 4,592 (23 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 26,708 (115 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,375 (90 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 15,957 (69 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,510 (44 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,280 (34 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,245 (52 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,766 (28 increase), Stuart 4,594 (16 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 846 (no increase) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 74,267 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 72,135. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,718 (17 increase). Martin 658 (1 increase), St. Lucie 1,310 (11 increase), Indian River 613 (4 increase), Okeechobee 352 (2 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,752, are residents and staff of long-term care (43 increase). Palm Beach County is second at 944 (1 increase). Miami-Dade leads with 954.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 459,555 Friday (3,675 increase, record 5,085 Thursday but 1,507 of those deaths were reported by Indiana in an audit of all deaths since the pandemic. Nineteen states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 22,756 (5.2 percent). Seven days ago: 3,603.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 44,644 (198 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 63,647 (U.S.-high 623 increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 38,476 (348 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 22,396 (157 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 78 increase, No. 7 Illinois 60, No. 8 Michigan 97, No. 9 Georgia passed Massachusetts with state-record 178, No. 10 Massachusetts 59.
Also with at least 50: No. 15 North Carolina 85, No. 13 Ohio 81, No. 12 Indiana 67, No. 17 Alabama 63, No. 14 Tennessee 58, No. 19 South Carolina 52, No. 23 Oklahoma 51. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,212.
Cases
Total 26,810,515 Friday, increase 133,558, record 300,282, seven days ago 1116,113. Sixteen states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,320,862 (12,394 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,476,783 (U.S.-high 13,897, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,460,747 (11,252 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,144,282 (3,062 increase, record 15,415).
Others at least 3,000: No. 17 Virginia 4,709, No. 9 North Carolina 4,172, No. 8 Pennsylvania 3,930, No. 12 New Jersey 3,783, No. 10 Arizona 3,471, No. 7 Ohio 3,549, No. 16 Massachusetts 3,378, No. 6 Georgia 3,221, No. 11 Tennessee 3,182.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,307,764 (14,2786 increase Friday, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 24.7 percent of increased and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 90,554 (4.1 percent). Seven days ago: 15,117.
Cases: 105,900,075 (488,75 4 increase, record 845,559 Jan. 8, seven days ago 591,024).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 231,069 (942 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,497,795 (48,707 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 164,290 Friday (1,368 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,912,871 (13,051 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 154,918 (95 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,814,304 (11,713 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,562 new deaths, 130,715 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 112,092 (828 increase, record 1,725). Cases 18,262 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 91,003 (385 increase, record 993). Cases 13,442 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 78,794 (191 increase, record 1,437). Cases: 20,586 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 76,229 (497 increase, record 635). Cases: 3,951,233 (16,627 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 61,998 (337 increase, record 1,244. Cases: 8,628 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 61,386 (584 increase Friday, record 996). Cases: 28,565 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: 38,994 (283 increase, record 674). Cases 5,965 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 46,180 deaths (278 increase, record 839. Cases: 3,184 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 20,680 (71 increase, record 257). Cases: 2,592 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: Deaths 6,389 (94 increase, record 120 Wednesday. Cases: 2,279 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 Friday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,464 (5 increase, record 40). Cases: 393 increase, record 1,241.
