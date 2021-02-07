State's deaths rise by 142 one day after 210, cases increase 7,486 vs. 11,543

Tests reported from labs Friday were 141,056, one day after 223,336 and a record 262,800 seven days ago. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.25 percent one day after 5.81, six days after 5.59, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.61 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.83 percent, one day after 5.96, six days after 5.49, the lowest since 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.50 seven days earlier and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.