United Way helps residents prepare their tax returns

The United Way's volunteer income tax program was held at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth campus on Saturday, hosting their 18th annual "Tax-a-thon".
Volunteers provided free and secure tax preparation assistance for individuals and families whose household income was less than $66,000 in 2020.
“To come, you need to make sure that you are prepared to wait and that it will not be a face to face tax preparation like it has been in the past. Basically all the same, bring your driver's license, social security cards all of that,” said Donna Pulda, Vice President of volunteer services with the United Way.
Scripps Only Content 2021