Amazon, Cadillac score with Super Bowl ads

During this year's Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reigned supreme on the field. During advertising's biggest night, there were hits and misses too.
Overall, this year's crop of Super Bowl ads focused on light humor that strove to entertain and connect. But that made the few ads that took a different approach stand out even more.
Amazon's Michael B. Jordan ad and Cadillac’s Edward Scissorhands updates were hits, while overcomplicated ads like Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer missed the mark.
Brands sought to relieve the tension of the game -- and the year -- with lighthearted commercials stuffed with celebrities and nostalgic characters.
M&M's enlisted Dan Levy to show how a bag of M&M's given as an apology can help people come together. And Will Ferrell teamed with GM -- and Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson -- on a madcap cross-country dash to promote electric vehicles.
Scripps Only Content 2021