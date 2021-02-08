ArtsFest in Stuart to offer different experience due to COVID-19 pandemic

ArtsFest is a 34-year-old tradition on the Treasure Coast, and this month the show will go on, albeit different than years past.
Scattered across the community., art in public places installations, galleries, and museums make up Martin County's rich arts and culture scene.
"The arts community is one of the hardest hit sectors, and so many performing artists are still not able to go back to work," said Nancy Turrell, the Executive Director of The Arts Council in Martin County.
But COVID-19 will not close down ArtsFest 2021 in downtown Stuart.
It's a decades-old tradition, and this year many of the exhibits will be in-person, while other components will take place at home.
"We really want ArtsFest, whether it's at home or alive, to be people's happy place," Turrell said.
To highlight the event, DiscoverMartin kicked off a Glass Sea Turtle Scavenger Hunt Monday along the brand new Arts and Culture Trail.
"This is something people can do socially distant. You're out and you're traveling at your own pace," said Nerissa Okiya, the tourism director for Martin County.
Dot Galfond, a local glass artist, designed 55 sea turtles that are being scattered at each stop on the free trail.
You can access it right on your smart phone while also receiving discounts at different locations. You can sign up for your free pass by clicking here.
The Courthouse Cultural Center is one of 22 stops on the trail. Each one is a different and dynamic attraction in Martin County.
"You can follow along and check into the locations as you go, and if you want to go to one of the attractions and take advantage of the deal they're offering you show them you're taking part in the Arts and Culture Trail," Okiya said.
And if you find a glass turtle, you could win other prizes.
A creative campaign highlighting the arts and promoting ArtsFest, which is set for Feb. 20 and 21.
"Taking that and moving forward and going out and finding places they didn't know existed, all in search for a turtle," Turrell said.
