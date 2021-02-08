Boca Raton man arrested after rushing field at Super Bowl

A man who rushed the field at Raymond James Stadium during Super Bowl LV lives in South Florida.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the streaker as Yuri Andrade, 31, of Boca Raton.
Andrade was arrested Sunday night after he ran onto the field late in the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Wearing a bright pink leotard, black shorts and neon yellow athletic shoes, Andrade ran onto the field as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was preparing to take a snap.
Andrade held his hands in the air in a victory salute for a few seconds and then began to pull down his shorts. He eluded two security guards who tried to catch him near the 30-yard line before sliding into the end zone that was painted with the Buccaneers logo.
Just before he slid to the ground and was tackled by a throng of law enforcement, Andrade raised his hands in the air again, this time signaling a touchdown.
According to WFLA, the NBC affiliate in Tampa, Andrade was planted at the game by social media personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. He operates an adult website called Vitaly Uncensored, which was written on the front of Andrade's leotard.
Andrade faces a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Hillsborough County jail records show Andrade was released early Monday after posting a $500 cash bond.
The Buccaneers went on to beat the Chiefs 31-9, becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
