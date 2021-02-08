Bucs dominate Chiefs to win Super Bowl in Tampa

Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar -- despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic.
Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus.
Brady earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles record in his 10th appearance, his first without Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The 43-year-old Brady broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joins Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.
Tampa Bay's victory prevented Mahomes and the Chiefs (16-3) from becoming the first repeat champions since Brady's Patriots did it in 2003-04.
