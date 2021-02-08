'Counterfeit' N95 masks: court judgement against Delray Beach business

"Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC), incorrectly believing that Nationwide was an authentic distributor of 3M products, purchased more than 10,000 counterfeit masks made by Nationwide and paid 625 percent more than 3M's list price for authentic N95 masks. Nationwide's activities were unlawful and endangered the lives of essential medical workers.



3M worked to confirm for Hennepin County Medical Center that the respirators they purchased through a non-authorized distributor purporting to be 3M N95 respirators were counterfeit. Those respirators have been seized and removed from circulation."