Driver sought in deadly Lake Worth Beach hit-and-run crash

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a 39-year-old woman Friday night in Lake Worth Beach.
The deadly crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Seventh Avenue North.
According to the sheriff's office, a 1995 Ford F-150 was heading northbound on Dixie Highway south of Seventh Avenue North.
A pedestrian, Chrystal Click, was crossing Dixie Highway eastbound when she walked in front of the truck and was hit, PBSO said.
Click was knocked to the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said the F150 left the scene but was later located on Olive Avenue in West Palm Beach. However, the driver is still being sought.
Anyone with information regarding the deadly crash is urged to contact Investigator Troy Snelgrove with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle homicide unit.
