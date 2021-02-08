FAU women's golf team back in action for first time since March

The women's golf team at Florida Atlantic University resumed competition Monday for the first time in almost a year.
FAU is the host school for the Paradise Invitational at the Boca Lago Country Club.
The Owls joined 12 other schools, among them Michigan State, Ohio State and Vanderbilt, in the two-day, 54-hole tournament.
It is the Owls' first tournament since the Florida Gators Invitational last March, when the coronavirus pandemic abruptly brought their season to an end.
As part of the COVID-19 protocols in place, all participants had to test negative for the virus within 48 hours of traveling.
Groups were limited to five players and required to remain socially distanced. No spectators were allowed to watch.
Scripps Only Content 2021