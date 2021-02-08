Florida expands vaccination program to Bay of Pigs veterans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the state is expanding the COVID-19 vaccination of homebound seniors program to people who participated in the Bay of Pigs invasion.
DeSantis made the announcement at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library in Miami.
Three veterans of the 1961 attempt to overthrow Fidel Castro's Cuban Revolution received their shot at the announcement.
The governor said Monday a third of the seniors in Florida have already received their first shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
Scripps Only Content 2021