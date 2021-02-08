Memorial service held for FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin

"Although many of you hear today did not know Daniel personally, you still knew a part of him because you do the same work that he did, day in and day out. As law enforcement officers and first responders you selflessly put the lives of others before your own. As you continue to protect our communities, you will keep part of Daniel alive," said Daniel's brother, Dennis Alfin. "Daniel was immensely proud of his work protecting children with computers, and as a member of the dive team."