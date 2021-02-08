Memorial service held for FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin

A memorial service for FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday.
Alfin was one of two FBI agents fatally shot Tuesday while serving a search warrant on a Sunrise home.
"Although many of you hear today did not know Daniel personally, you still knew a part of him because you do the same work that he did, day in and day out. As law enforcement officers and first responders you selflessly put the lives of others before your own. As you continue to protect our communities, you will keep part of Daniel alive," said Daniel's brother, Dennis Alfin. "Daniel was immensely proud of his work protecting children with computers, and as a member of the dive team."
On Saturday, a memorial service was held at the stadium for the other Special Agent killed on Tuesday, Laura Schwartzenberger.
