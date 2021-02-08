Memorial service held for second FBI agent killed in shooting

A memorial service for FBI Special Agent Daniel Alfin was held Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Alfin was one of two FBI agents fatally shot Tuesday while serving a search warrant at a Sunrise home.
"Although many of you here today did not know Daniel personally, you still knew a part of him because you do the same work that he did, day in and day out," Alfin's brother, Denis Alfin, said during the service. "As law enforcement officers and first responders, you selflessly put the lives of others before your own. As you continue to protect our communities, you will keep part of Daniel alive."
FBI Director Christopher Wray also spoke during the memorial, praising Alfin's dedication.
"Dan's legacy is one of passion, dedication and principle," Wray said. "It's what you imagine when you think of a proud FBI agent who will do anything to catch the bad guy and a devoted father who would do anything for his family."
A memorial service for Laura Schwartzenberger, the other agent killed in the shooting, was held a day earlier at the same stadium.
