Veterans Affairs hiring pharmacy technicians across Florida

The VA Sunshine Healthcare Network announced Sunday they are hiring pharmacy technicians for positions located throughout Florida.
Pharmacy technicians interested in employment with VA are encouraged to attend a virtual job fair event scheduled Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.
Click here to register for the event or by texting ServeVets to 25000.
The VA provides benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off and paid holidays, and more to pharmacy professionals.
Click here for more about careers at the VA.
