Assistance still available for Treasure Coast families affected by Hurricane Irma

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in relief are still waiting to be claimed by those affected by Hurricane Irma.
Though Irma hit in 2017, some South Florida families are still recovering from that storm.
Irma is considered the costliest in Florida's history, including damages of more than $220 million on the Treasure Coast.
Treasure Coast Food Bank has established a program to help people still struggling to recover from Hurricane Irma.
The Hurricane Irma Recovery Project started in Nov. 2020 and since then it has helped more than 100 families.
Currently there's funds available and must be used within the next five months said Judy Cruz, CEO of the Treasure Coast Food Bank.
"We just want to get the word out there, we don't want to have to return funds if we can use them for the community," said Cruz. "We want to make sure that along the treasure coast if anybody is in need of any type of additional assistance, to help get their lives in order, their homes repaired, any appliances that they may need to have replaced, we're able to do that."
Beyond offering food assistance, the program allows people to obtain home appliances, household necessities like cleaning and hygiene supplies, and financial assistance for home repairs, utilities, and moving expenses.
The program is for families who live in Martin, Indian River, St. Lucie and Okeechobee County.
For more information on the program, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021