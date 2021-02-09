BSO: Restaurant owner sold more than just hot dogs, pizza

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives said one Pompano Beach restaurant owner was selling more than just Chicago-style hot dogs, pizza and chili.
Louis Younglove, 52, of Oakland Park, was arrested Thursday after a months-long narcotics investigation at Chi-Town Chicago Italian Beef & Hot Dogs.
BSO spokesman Carey Codd said detectives learned that Younglove was peddling a smorgasbord of illegal drugs, including cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy.
Codd said detectives stopped Younglove in the parking lot of his restaurant and found the drugs, along with more than $18,000 in cash, inside a duffel bag in his car.
Detectives said a search of Younglove's home netted even more drugs, as well as nearly $500,000 in cash.
Younglove is facing more than a dozen criminal charges.
