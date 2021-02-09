Catholic students write thank you notes to front-line workers

Eight-year-old Lily Pope is reading a note she wrote to health care workers.
"Dear all doctors and nurses, I know you make people happy and feel great. All of you work together and believe in yourself," Lily wrote.
Lily and her classmates at St. Joan of Arc Catholic School in Boca Raton are writing appreciation notes. The notes aren't just for COVID-19 health care workers at JFK Medical Center, but to patients for whom they care.
"I know you are in the hospital, so I hope you feel better. I hope you get out of there," Ella Meyer wrote.
It's not just words, but beautiful pictures. One of them the colors of the sky and a sunset.
Tommy Zarella hopes his pictures make others smile.
"I hope they think of outside because they can't see outside and their families, so I want them to make-believe they can go outside and have so much fun," Zarella said.
The students are hearing about what front-line workers experience, a battle to save lives in the COVID-19 unit.
Dr. Katherine Hodgin is on the front lines.
"A lot of us suppress a lot of the feelings of loss that we have because you feel like to have to compartmentalize somehow," Hodgin said. "Because if I compartmentalize it, how can I lose this 40-year-old and then walk into another room and then fight for somebody else?"
The school handed the doctor a box full of more than 100 notes of encouragement. Within the hour they were delivered to the hospital.
A nurse chocked up with emotion.
"Thank you, doctors and nurses. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being so brave in keeping up all safe. I hope you stay safe."
One of the doctors read another note.
"Thank you for helping people with COVID-19, thank you for being so brave and kind, and being such a role model."
Another health care worker read to a patient.
"We got this letter from you from a 3rd grader. Dear friend, I hope you can see your family and friends very soon."
They are front-line workers thankful that they're appreciated.
