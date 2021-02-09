Eleanor Cataldo: Police searching for missing elderly woman in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are searching for a missing elderly woman they say shows signs of dementia but has not been diagnosed.
Eleanor Cataldo, 83, is believed to have walked away from Pines of Delray, her last known location, located at 1930 NW 18th Street around 7 p.m.
She was last seen wearing all black clothing with white socks, black sandals, and carrying a black purse.
Cataldo has shoulder-length grey hair.
Anyone who has seen Cataldo or has any information is asked to call the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800.
