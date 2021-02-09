Gov. DeSantis to speak at noon in Jacksonville

WATCH LIVE AT NOON BELOW:
Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at noon Tuesday in Jacksonville.
The governor is expected to be joined by Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry at Walmart Supercenter.
Earlier this month, DeSantis announced that with more doses coming to the state, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could expand to pharmacies located at Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.
For the last few weeks, Publix has been helping to schedule and vaccinate Florida residents ages 65 and older.
As of Tuesday, Florida has more than 1.7 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began early last year.
Scripps Only Content 2021