LIVE: Palm Beach County health director gives COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday are providing an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is addressing commissioners and presenting the latest information about COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Palm Beach County.
Alonso said she's "grateful" the county is starting to receive more supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I am very encouraged that at least, even though we're getting small amount, the small amount has been coming through as promised by the state," Alonso said.
The health director said Palm Beach County needs "a little more push" in the vaccine supply before it can open multiple mass vaccination sites and mobile pop-up units.
A new COVID-19 vaccination center at the South Florida Fairgrounds near West Palm Beach will officially open on Feb. 10 with a limited number of vaccinations. Once the location is fully up and running, a maximum of 7,000 doses will be able to be administered every day.
"Every appointment has been redirected to the Fairgrounds. They will be able to get their second dose," Alonso said. "There's no shortage of second doses for anybody."
Palm Beach County is averaging 597 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks, and the average daily positivity rate during that same time is 7.79%.
Health officials aim to keep the daily COVID-19 positivity rate below 5% because that allows for more effective contact tracing.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 192,952 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Palm Beach County, including 156,393 patients who are 65 and older.
Miami-Dade County leads the state with 196,862 vaccinations.
"We have been number two in the state for shots in the arms and are close to being number one, almost surpassing Miami-Dade," said Mary Blakeney, Palm Beach County's emergency management director.
Blakeney added that between Publix pharmacies and government-run sites, 30,000 vaccines are expected to be administered in Palm Beach County this week.
"As soon as we get more supply, we will get the shots in the arms," Blakeney said. "We are seeing signs of hope that we're seeing a little bit more vaccine."
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Later on Tuesday, county commissioners are scheduled to vote on a plan to open a COVID-19 testing room at Palm Beach International Airport.
If approved, the agreement will allow Helix Virtual Inc. to offer both rapid and PCR tests to passengers, airport and airline employees, and employees of service providers.
County officials said the results of the rapid tests will generally be ready in less than 30 minutes, and the results of the PCR tests are expected in around 24 hours.
The testing site at PBIA will open next week if approved by county commissioners. The site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you're self-paying without insurance, the maximum cost for each test will be $125, county officials said.
The Florida Department of Health said there are 111,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,269 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
