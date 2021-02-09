Miami-UNC game postponed after video shows maskless players partying

Just hours before the scheduled tipoff between Miami and North Carolina, Monday night’s basketball game was postponed, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.
The decision to postpone the game came after North Carolina's student newspaper shared a Snapchat video that showed UNC players Day'Ron Sharpe and Armando Bacot partying without wearing masks alongside at least seven others who were also not wearing masks.
Sharpe and Bacot were celebrating UNC's 91-87 win over Duke on Saturday night.
"The postponement follows a meeting of personnel from both schools, who mutually concluded the game could not move forward today," the ACC said in its statement announcing the postponement, about two hours before the game was scheduled to begin.
A source told ESPN that the video played a factor in the decision to postpone the game.
The video was taken the same night that hundreds of UNC fans flooded Franklin Street after the Tar Heels' victory, leading Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz to warn that the university would "pursue consequences" for those violating coronavirus protocols.
UNC defeated the Hurricanes 67-65 in Coral Gables last month.
