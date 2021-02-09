6-month-old, 1 adult seriously injured in crash in Martin County

A 6-month-old baby and a 34-year-old man were seriously injured in a crash in Martin County Monday evening.
The crash occurred along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike near the Thomas B. Manuel Bridge in Stuart.
FHP said the vehicle hit a guardrail, but no other details were immediately available.
The child was in a child seat when the vehicle crashed, officials said.
Both patients were airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center in serious but stable condition.
All lanes were blocked for the landing of helicopter but all have been reopened since 7:18 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
