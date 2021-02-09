Palm Beach to address whether Trump can live at Mar-a-Lago

Officials in Palm Beach on Tuesday are expected to address a 1993 agreement that Donald Trump made with the town regarding Mar-a-Lago.
The controversy surrounds whether or not the former president can make the club his permanent home.
The town's council is set to consider the legality of the agreement signed by Trump, which essentially says any guests could not stay longer than three weeks a year.
Town Attorney John C. Randolph recently sent a memorandum to Mayor Gail Coniglio and the Town Council recommending that they hear presentations from Trump, Mar-a-Lago, their representatives and nearby residents before making a decision.
A West Palm Beach attorney who represents Trump and Mar-a-Lago, wrote a Jan. 28 letter to Randolph detailing why any claim that Trump doesn't have a right to live there "has absolutely no merit."
Randolph said it will be up to the Town Council to "deliberate on this matter and determine what action, if any, should be taken."
On the Tuesday agenda under the category of "new business," Randolph is expected to give a presentation to the town council on the agreement.
Scripps Only Content 2021