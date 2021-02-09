Palm Beach County health director to give COVID-19 update

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will provide an update on their response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
County health director Dr. Alina Alonso is scheduled to address commissioners at their 9:30 a.m. meeting and present the latest information about COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Palm Beach County.
In addition, county commissioners will vote on a plan to open a COVID-19 testing room at Palm Beach International Airport.
If approved, the agreement will allow Helix Virtual Inc. to offer both rapid and PCR tests to passengers, airport and airline employees, and employees of service providers.
County officials said the results of the rapid tests will generally be ready in less than 30 minutes, and the results of the PCR tests are expected in around 24 hours.
The testing site at PBIA will open next week if approved by county commissioners. The site will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you're self-paying without insurance, the maximum cost for each test will be $125, county officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there are 111,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,269 coronavirus-related deaths in Palm Beach County.
