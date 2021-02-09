Relief funds still available for Treasure Coast families recovering from Hurricane Irma

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in relief are still waiting to be claimed by those affected by Hurricane Irma.
Though Irma hit in 2017, some South Florida families are still recovering from that storm.
Irma is considered the costliest in Florida's history, including damages of more than $220 million on the Treasure Coast.
Treasure Coast Food Bank has established a program to help people still struggling to recover from Hurricane Irma.
Beyond offering food assistance, the program allows people to obtain home appliances, household necessities like cleaning and hygiene supplies, and financial assistance for home repairs, utilities, and moving expenses.
The program is expected to help about 200 families.
For more information on the program, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021