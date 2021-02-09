State's cases rise by 5,737, among fewest in nearly 3 months; deaths increase 120

Florida's coronavirus cases rose by 5,737, among the fewest in nearly 3 months, as deaths increased by 120, including one on the Treasure Coast for two days in a row and 19 in Palm Beach County, compared with 97 the day before, the first time in double digits since Jan. 5, the Florida Health Department announced Monday afternoon.
Last Monday, cases rose by 7 less at 5,730, which is the lowest since 4,663 Nov. 16.
Tests reported from labs Sunday were 92,430, one day after 118,036 and a record 262,802 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 7.37 percent one day after 6.8, after 5.60, Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, and after 14.63 Jan. 28, the most since a record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.75percent one day after 5.36, the lowest 4.63 Nov. 5, with a two-week high of 12.51 Jan. 28 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 10.42 one day after 9.87, three days after 7.09, the lowest since 6.01 on Oct. 28 and after 18.34 Jan. 28, the most since a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 339 days, the death toll has reached 27,816 for an average of 82 per day -- fourth behind No. 1 New York, No. 2 California and No. 3 Texas. Florida's total including nonresidents is 28,288, which increased by 7 to 472.
Florida is 25th in deaths per million.
Florida, California and New York were the only states posting triple-digit deaths increases Monday. On Sunday, cases passed 27 million eight days after rising past 26 million with 88,049 posted Sunday, the lowest since 85,109 on Nov. 2.
On Wednesday, Florida residents' deaths passed 27,000, taking six days to gain more than 1,000. It took six days to pass 26,000 from 25,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Last Monday deaths rose by 296, the most for that day of the week.
Before Sunday, the previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5. On Jan. 3 they rose by 97 and the last time they were lower was 77 on Dec. 27.
Thursday's increase of 228 was the most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose to 2,269 after 1 the previous day and six days after a record 32. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 28 to 5,039 and Broward is third at 2,185 with 16 more.
Remaining unchanged were St. Lucie at 508, Martin at 258, Indian River at 234 and Okeechobee at 68 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,359 (6 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,345 (10 increase), No. 6 Polk 1,008 (no increase), No. 7 Orange 1,002 (no increase), No. 8 Duval 992 (10 increase), No. 9 Lee 829 (no change).
With a net increase of 63 deaths in South Florida of the 120 state total, which is 52.5 percent, there are 10,571, which is 38.0 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,131, an average of 162 and 4.2 percent, compared with 1,239 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 102 over seven days for 4.7 percent. The U.S. figure is 5.0 percent with the world at 3.9 percent.
Florida's cases reached 1,783,720, including 111,437 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
It took 10 days for Florida to pass 1.7 million cases on Jan. 31 from more than 1.6 million. It was 6 days to rise 100,000 past 1.5 million cases to 1.6 million. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
The number of new cases were 5,640, which is different than the 5,737 increase because of an update from previous days.
On Sunday, the rise was 6,624.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
A total of 23.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,370. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 412 one day after 385 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 797, St. Lucie 49, Martin 16, Indian River 28 and Okeechobee 13. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 384,971 and Broward is second at 179,745, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 56,613 for an average of 8,087 at 3.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 69,930 for an average of 9,848. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 344 days ago, is 5,185 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.3 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 30th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 15th at 37.2 with South Carolina No. 1 at 63.8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 176 on Jan. 13.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 131 compared with 145 one day ago. The state reported Monday there are currently 5,381 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 1. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 19,849,863 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade's 7.42 percent (day ago 6.95, two-week high 15.04 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.67 Jan. 30). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward's 8.4 percent (day ago 7.12, two-week low 5.63 Jan. 30, two-week high 13.56 Jan. 28.
St. Lucie: 8.53 percent (day ago 9.12, two-week high 16.87 seven days ago, two-week low 7.19 Jan. 30). Martin 4.62 percent (day ago 4.7, two-week low of 3.13 three days ago, two-week high 10.28 Jan. 26). Indian River 6.62 percent (day ago 7.98, two-week high 15.11 Jan. 28, two-week low 5.58 Jan. 30). Okeechobee 20.69 percent on 46 negative tests (day ago 10.31 on 87 negative tests, two-week low 5.86 on 273 negative tests Jan. 27, two-week high 24.39 on 31 negative tests Jan. 26).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.7 percent in the United States and 2.2 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1 (0.1).
Deaths per million: Florida 1,295, U.S. 1,439, world 299.2. New York, which represents 9.7 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,319 per million. Six months ago New York was 20.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change in data through Sunday. The class was 33 since Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 149 (2 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 8,848 36 increase)
Infant to 4: 33,829 cases (148 increase), 481 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 103,837 cases (528 increase), 461 hospitalized at one time (no change).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,251,590 of the 1,751,343 residents' cases. Fatalties: 1,649 (3 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,482,345 cases. Fatalities 4,625 (14 increase, 0.31 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 26,873 (102 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 18,519 (54 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,060(62 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 10,600 (36 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,369 (47 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 13,330 (29 increase), followed by Fort Pierce 6,807 (19 increase), Stuart 4,513 (7 increase). Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 850 (no change) with only 3 on May 31.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 74,543 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago:72,454. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 5,759 (9 increase). Martin 662 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,3163 (3 increase), Indian River 616 (1 increase), Okeechobee 352 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 9,804, are residents and staff of long-term care (33 increase) in data through Sunday. Palm Beach County is second at 952 (8 increase). Miami-Dade leads with 959.
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 463,445 Sunday (1,276 increase, lowest since 1,214 Dec. 27, record 5,085 Thursday but 1,507 of those deaths were reported by Indiana in an audit of all deaths since the pandemic. Nine states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 22,121 (5.0 percent). Seven days ago: 1,794.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 New York 44,965 (126 increase, record 799). No. 2 California 44,150 (U.S.-high 208increase, record 764. No. 3 Texas 38,700 (57 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 22,467 (no data because of problems, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 25 increase, No. 7 Illinois 35, No. 8 Michigan 11, No. 9 Georgia 35, No. 10 Massachusetts 55.
Also with at least 50: No. 9 Tennessee 97, No. 31 Kansas 96 (three days), No. 21 Connecticut 68 (three days), No. 12 Indiana 58. Also, No. 11 Arizona 7 and No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., no data.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 16 states, including Rhode Island at 2,236
Cases
Total 27,004,716 Sunday, increase 88,044, lowest since 85,109 on Nov. 2, record 300,282, seven days ago 111,896. Nine states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,346,340 (U.S. high 10,414 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas 2,491,227 (7,490 record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,479,220 (8,448 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,48,088 (1,747 increase, record 15,415).
Others at least 3,000: No. 34 Connecticut 4,367 (three days), No. 9 North Carolina 3084.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,326,830 (7,826 increase Sunday, lowest since 7,783 Jan. 3, record 17,594 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 17.1 percent of increased and overall 20.4 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 86,760 (3.9 percent). Seven days ago: 13109.
Cases: 106,677,403 (346,123 increase, lowest since 321,203 Oct. 13, record 845,559 Jan. 8, seven days ago 418,486).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 232,170 (609 increase, record 1,554). Cases 9,548,079 (23,439 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 166,200 Sunday(414 increase, record 1,803). Cases 1,932,145 (6,065 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 155,080 (84 increase, record 1,283). Cases 10,838,194 (11,831 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,258 new deaths, 97,850 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 112,798 (333 increase, record 1,725). Cases 14,104 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 91,580 (307 increase, record 993). Cases 7,970 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 79,423 (458 increase, record 1,437). Cases: 4,317 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 77,068 (407 increase, record 635). Cases: 3,983,197 (15,916 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 62,597 (469 increase, record 1,244. Cases: 4,816 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 62,295 (303 increase, record 996). Cases: 19,305 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: 39,132 (45 increase, record 674). Cases 2,431 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 46,473 deaths (183 increase, record 839. Cases: 1,376 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 20,835 (68 increase, record 257). Cases: 3,860 increase, record 11,383.
No. 43 Japan: Deaths 6,524 (83 increase, record 120 Wednesday. Cases: 1,217 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 14 Monday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,474 (3 increase Monday, record 40). Cases: 289 increase, record 1,241.
