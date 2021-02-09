Virtual walk to raise money for pancreatic cancer research

Lace up your shoes, get some fresh air, and hit the road for an important mission to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.
The Lustgarten Foundation's Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in South Florida will take place on Sunday, Feb. 28 in your own neighborhood.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event will be virtual this year.
"Any type of stroll, any type of walk in support of pancreatic cancer research would be appreciated," said Eric Borden, the walk leader for the Lustgarten Foundation's South Florida walk. "Walk, run, do whatever they would like. With their team, without their team. With families, without families. With pets, without pets."
LEARN ABOUT RESEARCH WALK:
All of the donations will go toward the Lustgarten Foundation's life-saving pancreatic cancer research.
To get walkers and runners pumped up for the event, there will be a virtual "opening ceremony" on the day of the walk.
The cause is especially meaningful to Borden, who lost a close friend to pancreatic cancer and was also diagnosed with the disease in 2017. Months later, he underwent successful surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.
"I was lucky because they found it early and they were able to perform the successful surgery," Borden said. "It became even a little bit more near and dear to my heart at that point in time."
Motivated by his journey and recovery, Borden started the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in South Florida.
"Raising funds is the most important," Borden said. "Just enjoy the day in commemorating raising funds for pancreatic cancer research."
The American Cancer Society estimates that 60,430 people, including 31,950 men and 28,480 women, will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in the United States this year.
To register and donate to the Lustgarten Foundation's Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in South Florida, click here.
For more information about pancreatic cancer from the Lustgarten Foundation, click here.
