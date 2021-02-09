Want tickets to Honda Classic? Better get them now

A limited number of tickets for this year's Honda Classic are now on sale.
Unlike previous years, the Honda Classic will not sell tickets on site during the PGA Tour event. All ticket purchases must be made in advance.
It's part of the many changes being implemented for safety reasons in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The "re-imagined" Bear Trap tickets will cost $200, with limited seating in socially distanced blocks of two and four seats.
Daily attendance will be limited, though the amount has not yet been determined.
The Honda Classic returns to PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Gardens on March 15-21.
