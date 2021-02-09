West Palm Beach HR business struggles, pivots and succeeds in 2020

Nicole Anderson, CEO of MEND HR Solutions, said pre-COVID, business was going fast.
“We were getting new clients left and right, businesses wanted to hear what we had to say,” she said.
Like so many other business owners, much of that success came to a screeching halt with the start of the 2020 pandemic.
“We got nervous,” said Anderson. “We did lose two of our largest clients. Everyone was holding onto their checkbooks.”
She knew in order to survive, she would have to change the way they were doing businesses. Anderson created a new HR service for small businesses, to give them the basics in a time riddled with HR challenges, including everything form PPE heart to new legislation to navigate. The price of the service was set at $99/month.
“We got creative,” she said. “We decided we were going to pivot, we created a small business program. We knew that small businesses needed to have a way to have support, but they couldn’t afford it. Us being a small business, we understood.”
Anderson said her ability to rebound stems from past life experiences.
“I was a sexual abuse victim, and so I had to overcome that and find new ways to be a human being in society,” she said. “Step up, put courage on, be brave and overcome those, and I knew when COVID hit, this was just another challenge thrown my way, and I had already overcome so much.”
Much to her surprise, they ended the year better off, with four new clients, including a large local one.
“We were able to pick them up, and it’s through hardworking, bravery and courage that we were able to rebound,” she said.
Anderson’s family both can and can’t believe she was able to navigate the muddy waters of 2020.
“I knew she could do it, but i didn’t know she was going to get this far,” her daughter Julia said.
“Nicole was always meant to do great things,” said Justin Anderson, her brother.
Anderson’s advice for other small businesses that are struggling right now is to start small.
“It doesn’t have to be some massive idea, but just a little bit to diversify the business. Whatever that might be,” she said.
