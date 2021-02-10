Atlantic Community High School football coach resigns

One of the top high school coaches in Palm Beach County is moving on from his position.
T.J. Jackson is leaving Atlantic Community High School after eight seasons at the Delray Beach school.
During his time with the Eagles, Jackson took his team to a state championship game and won the tri-county championship last season.
Jackson compiled a 66-16 record at the school and won the Sam Budnyk Coach of the Year Award, presented to the top high school football coach in Palm Beach County, in 2015.
After a 3-8 inaugural campaign in 2013, Jackson made the playoffs the next year -- the first of seven straight winning seasons.
Jackson didn't say where he's headed next, but making the decision to step away from his players wasn't easy.
"That's one of the tougher decisions that I had to make in my life," he told ESPN 106.3 FM.
Jackson said he's had some other opportunities to further his career during his time at Atlantic, but the timing wasn't right.
"I think it was just one of those times that God just made it the right time for me and my family, and it's definitely a blessing," Jackson said.
