Boca Raton to receive more CARES Act money

A new round of help in South County is helping families rebound in this trying time.
"What we're seeing right now a lot of it is still associated with the pandemic," Greg Hazle said.
Hazle is the Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. He said when the pandemic began there was a huge demand for food assistance. But over time the demand for their services has changed.
"So, we're seeing a lot of people coming in seeking help for rent and with utility cut-offs," he said.
Hazle said the demand can strain a non-profit's budget. But help is possibly on the way from the City of Boca via the Federal CARES Act. Through a community development block grant, Boca will receive nearly $900,000.
"We're going to be doing a large portion of about 350-some odd thousand and give that away to non-profits in the community," City Council Member Andy Thomson said.
Thomson said another $350,000 will go to emergency housing assistance and the remainder for administration needs.
"But there's a whole host of other kinds of nonprofits that could be eligible for this kind of assistance. Nonprofits that deal with mental health care or give services to senior citizens," Thomson said.
So, Tuesday, the council approved a resolution for the city manager to enter into a contract with the federal government to get the money. That will take a few weeks and then the application process will begin.
Hazle said every little amount counts.
"We're not surprised we've been kind of preparing for this sequence of events," he said.
