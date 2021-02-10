DeSantis takes aim at media for Super Bowl virus coverage

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again lashing out at the news media over what he suggests is a bias in coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
During a news conference in Venice, Florida, the Republican governor asserted the media is overly concerned about so-called super-spreader events spawned by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory in last weekend's Super Bowl.
DeSantis brushed aside a question about how celebratory gatherings among maskless throngs might contribute to the further spread of more contagious strains of COVID-19.
A UK variant appears to making a foothold in Florida, even as state health officials continue to vaccinate more seniors.
