DeSantis takes aim at media for Super Bowl virus coverage
February 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 5:20 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is again lashing out at the news media over what he suggests is a bias in coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a news conference in Venice, Florida, the Republican governor asserted the media is overly concerned about so-called super-spreader events spawned by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory in last weekend's Super Bowl.

DeSantis brushed aside a question about how celebratory gatherings among maskless throngs might contribute to the further spread of more contagious strains of COVID-19.

A UK variant appears to making a foothold in Florida, even as state health officials continue to vaccinate more seniors.

