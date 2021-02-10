Environmental opposition arises to proposed Wellington development

Once again, Wellington's Planning Zoning and Adjustment Board will hold a discussion on a proposal submitted by a local developer.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Village Hall.
According to the Village Manager Jim Barnes, the developer Brefrank Inc. is seeking to convert two parcels of land, a natural preserve and residential area near the Mall at Wellington Green into commercial mixed use.
A similar application submitted last year was approved by the board, but Barnes said Brefrank Inc. decided not to move forward with the plan. The initial approved plan by the board called for converting two natural preserve areas into retail and residential use to build an apartment complex and shopping center. A move that some argue would create severe impacts on wildlife and the environment.
"We believe that this is the wrong idea at the wrong time during the wrong political climate and global environment," said Mark Offerman, President of the Palm Beach County Environmental Alliance. "It doesn't hit a single solitary earmark of what would be looked at as upon for viability economically or environmentally feasible."
According to Barnes, the board is considering the new proposal because it will ultimately help "meet the needs of the community."
"Any approval of this application or components of this application does not grant any entitlements additionally or take any entitlements away from those preserve parcels or any other parcels on the mall property," Barnes said.
Depending on the discussion, the board can either approve, postpone or take other actions on the proposal during Wednesday night's meeting.
In addition to the proposal, the board is also considering making changes to the Villages official zoning map.
