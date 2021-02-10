First responders receive awards in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley along with Mayor Keith James presented awards to the Trauma Team at St. Mary's Medical Center, frontline workers, paramedics and firefighters with West Palm Beach Fire Rescue on Wednesday.
The awards symbolize the recognition of the hard work that first responders have been facing every day since the COVID-19 pandemic and for the lives they continue to save.
Both teams were grateful to receive the appreciation.
“Due to the very strong team and support we were able to overcome all those obstacles and we realize now that it was all worth it. Because here we are now receiving this award, which is quite an honor,” said Robert Berrego, Trauma Medical Director of St. Mary's Medical Center.
The C.E.O. of the Palm Beach Health Network also said they were honored to receive the awards.
Scripps Only Content 2021