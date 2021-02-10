Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 update in Venice

February 10, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST - Updated February 10 at 11:30 AM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday provided an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The governor announced the opening of a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Venice Community Center.

DeSantis said 3,000 senior citizens will be vaccinated at the location over the next three days.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,790,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,048 coronavirus-related deaths in the Sunshine State.

