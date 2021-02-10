How Florida's senators are responding to Trump's impeachment trial

Arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will get underway Wednesday, a day after Senators upheld the Constitutionality of the trial itself in a 56-44 vote.
Both Republican senators from Florida voted against the measure, but faced criticism that the didn't seem to paying attention to the proceedings.
"Marco Rubio tried to stay busy with papers. So did Rick Scott of Florida," Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill told the Palm Beach Post.
Scott directly responded to tweet about him having a book on his desk.
Before the trial began, Rubio expressed his displeasure that it was moving forward.
“There isn’t a single American that’s going to get a vaccine because of this impeachment trial. There isn’t a single American that’s going to find a job because of this impeachment trial. There isn’t a single thing that’s going to happen to make us safer from the threat of China from this impeachment trial,” Rubio said in a video posted to Twitter.
House Democrats impeached Trump on one charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol building on Jan. 6. Beginning Wednesday, impeachment managers will argue how Trump’s words and actions — from the run up to the election to the speech he delivered to supporters moments before the riot began — inspired his supporters to storm the Capitol.
Arguments for Trump’s legal team will take place over 16 hours on Friday and Saturday, and Senators will then be given time to ask questions early next week. Following questions from Senators, the Senate will vote on conviction — a vote that is unlikely to reach the two-thirds threshold for conviction.
The trial is expected to wrap up in less than a week’s time.
