LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives COVID-19 update in Venice

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday is providing an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The governor announced the opening of a new mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the Venice Community Center.
DeSantis said 3,000 senior citizens will be vaccinated at the location over the next three days.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 1,790,743 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28,048 coronavirus-related deaths in the Sunshine State.
Scripps Only Content 2021