Locally-owned pharmacies urge DeSantis for vaccine

Major pharmacy chains like Walmart and Publix are helping put shots in arms and distribute the coronavirus vaccine in Florida.
However, what about locally-owned and operated pharmacies?
Steven Nelson, the owner of Okeechobee Discount Drugs Pharmacy in Okeechobee said he is able to store the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and administer it.
The hurdle he's facing to get the ball rolling is that independently-owned pharmacies, like his and others throughout the state, haven't been given the green light to do so.
But if they did, Nelson said more people, especially in rural communities, would have more access to get vaccinated.
"It's being done in states like West Virginia that prove that that using their local family-owned pharmacies put more than 85% of shots in the arms of their community citizens," said Michael Jackson, the executive vice president and the CEO of the Florida Pharmacy Association.
The association has sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking to expand COVID-19 vaccination sites to include independent pharmacies.
"Just relying upon a few corporate pharmacies to give the vaccine administration is not going to be enough. You're going to have to reach out to all of the pharmacies that have routinely given vaccines and bring them on to the playing field so they can get the capacity that you need," Jackson said.
For Nelson, this isn't about politics but more about the public health of his community. He said it is trust they have for his pharmacy to administer the vaccine.
The Florida Pharmacy Association said authorizing locally-owned pharmacies as vaccination sites will not only allow people to stay in their communities to get the vaccine, but also shorten wait times to get it.
