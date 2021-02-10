Mass vaccination site opens at South Florida Fairgrounds

A new, mass vaccination site is scheduled to open at the South Florida Fairgrounds Wednesday.
County leaders officially unveiled the site last week, saying it will be a more centralized location for Palm Beach County residents to receive their shots.
However, you cannot just show up and expect a vaccine. You must have an appointment. Currently, the Health Care District is scheduling appointments for people on the county health department's waiting list.
County leaders say the site will have the capacity to do 7,000 shots a day, but will start with about 500-550 until the supply increases. They also say you should report to the same location for your second shot as your first, unless told otherwise. Health leaders are calling patients to confirm appointments.
The South Florida Fairgrounds site is expected to operate Monday through Saturday. It is set up with air conditioned tents where the vaccine will be administered, as well as kiosks to speed up registration.
The county administrator also just announced a vaccine site will be coming to the Palm Beach State College Campus on PGA Boulevard in the northern part of the county.
