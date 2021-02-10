Missing Boynton Beach man found safe, police say

UPDATE: Antonio Smith has been found safe, according to Boynton Beach police.
EARLIER STORY:
Police are searching for a missing endangered man they say was last seen Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Boynton Beach.
Police said Antonio Smith, 38, was last seen at 144 S.E. 31st Ave.
Smith is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall weighing 260 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a multi-color plaid shirt, white pants, and tennis shoes.
Anyone who sees Antonio Smith or has any information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Boynton Beach Police Department.
Scripps Only Content 2021