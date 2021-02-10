Palm Beach County treatment center offering free mental health help

A Palm Beach County recovery center is helping people struggling with the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Debbie Creigh, the pandemic has made it more difficult to lean into happiness.
“I started to notice certain fears that I thought that I had resolved and taken care of and started to feel and be aware of those fears coming back up,” she said.
Creigh says that’s when she started developing unhealthy habits.
“I did notice that there was a bit more focus on having more drinks, which is not something I would normally do,” she said. “I noticed my lack of motivation. I noticed starting to stress out and worry a lot more.”
Then she found an outlet for help.
“You know there’s someone really willing to listen to you at the other end,” Creigh explained. “It’s very comforting to know that it’s available and to know it’s there for free, wow.”
Tanya Young Williams is the founder of Pivot Treatment and Wellness Centers.
“Our clinical team has created a program, specifically geared to people who find themselves struggling differently during COVID-19,” Young Williams said.
The free, four-week virtual course is centered around prevention.
“Be part of a group with like-minded individuals, where you are supporting each other as you’re going through something that feels different, but you know you’ve got to stop it in its tracks and that’s one of the greatest ways to work with prevention,” she said. “To help people not go to the place of no return.”
To sign-up for the virtual course, call 1-855-67P-IVOT or email support@pivotcenters.com.
