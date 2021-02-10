PBSO working to ID man after remains found in West Boynton

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify a man whose remains were found last summer in western Boynton Beach.
Deputies said the remains of a white or Hispanic man were found Sept. 4 near 4946 Le Chalet Blvd.
He is described as 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-1 and between 35 and 65 years old with a tattoo of an eagle and several missing teeth.
The person is believed to have been homeless at the time of his death. He was found wearing black basketball-style shorts and blue Croc-style shoes.
Detectives are trying to identify the man and locate his family.
If you can help in the case, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by submitting information through the PBSO app.
